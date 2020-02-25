Trex Company (TREX) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Trex Company (TREX), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.70, close to its 52-week high of $109.00.

Maroccia has an average return of 40.0% when recommending Trex Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is ranked #925 out of 5976 analysts.

Trex Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.50.

Based on Trex Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.17 million.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.