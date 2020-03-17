Trex Company (TREX) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Trex Company (TREX), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.68, close to its 52-week low of $57.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trex Company with a $103.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.85 and a one-year low of $57.55. Currently, Trex Company has an average volume of 596.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREX in relation to earlier this year.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.