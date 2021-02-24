Trex Company (TREX) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 22, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Trex Company (TREX), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Douglas Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trex Company with a $94.13 average price target, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.64 and a one-year low of $28.11. Currently, Trex Company has an average volume of 706.7K.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. The company was founded by Andrew U. Ferrari and Roger A. Wittenberg on September 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

