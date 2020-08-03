Trex Company (TREX) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Trex Company (TREX), with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 78.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trex Company with a $131.73 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.09 and a one-year low of $56.22. Currently, Trex Company has an average volume of 924.6K.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. The company was founded by Andrew U. Ferrari and Roger A. Wittenberg on September 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.