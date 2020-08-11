Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report issued on June 9, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevi Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.75, implying a 135.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trevi Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for neurologically mediated conditions. It focuses on the formulation of nalbuphine ER, which use to treat chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good on March 17, 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Read More on TRVI: