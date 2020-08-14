Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Leerink Partners gave Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from BMO Capital. Analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Trevi Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, implying a 66.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.8 million.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for neurologically mediated conditions. It focuses on the formulation of nalbuphine ER, which use to treat chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good on March 17, 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

