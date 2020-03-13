Trevena (TRVN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Trevena (TRVN), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trevena with a $3.50 average price target.

Based on Trevena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.98 million.

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system, or CNS. The company product pipeline consists of Olinvo, TRV250, and TRV734.