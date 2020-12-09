Trevali Mining (TREVF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden reiterated a Hold rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Trevali Mining with a $0.17 average price target, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, TD Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.20 price target.

Trevali Mining’s market cap is currently $146.4M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.56.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.