Trevali Mining (TREVF) Gets a Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF), with a price target of C$0.15. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevali Mining is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.20.

Trevali Mining’s market cap is currently $166.2M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.61.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.