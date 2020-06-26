Trecora Resources (TREC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Buy rating on Trecora Resources (TREC) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.53.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trecora Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Based on Trecora Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.07 million and net profit of $10.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.16 million and had a net profit of $1.75 million.

Trecora Resources engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and synthetic waxes; and provision of custom processing services. It operates through the Petrochemical and Specialty Wax segments. The Petrochemical segment is conducted through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR), which produces high purity hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products; and Gulf State Pipe Line Co, Inc., which owns and operates pipelines that connect the SHR facility to a natural gas line, to SHR’s truck and rail loading terminal, and to a major petroleum products pipeline owned by a third party. The Specialty Wax segment is conducted through Trecora Chemical, Inc., which produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes. The company was founded on May 4, 1967 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.