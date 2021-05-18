Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on May 14, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Travere Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.20, implying an 115.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Travere Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.12B and has a P/E ratio of -4.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.25.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.