Travelers Companies (TRV) Gets a Sell Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Travelers Companies (TRV). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $124.88, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $129.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $142.22 and a one-year low of $76.99. Currently, Travelers Companies has an average volume of 1.4M.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.