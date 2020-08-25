TravelCenters (TA) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at CIBC

In a report issued on July 21, CIBC World Markets from CIBC downgraded TravelCenters (TA) to Hold, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.37, close to its 52-week high of $23.26.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TravelCenters with a $21.13 average price target.

TravelCenters’ market cap is currently $322.1M and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.48.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities. The firm operates travel centers under TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brand names. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.