TravelCenters (TA) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on TravelCenters (TA), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

TravelCenters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TravelCenters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion and net profit of $8.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.57 billion and had a net profit of $1.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities. The firm operates travel centers under TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brand names. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.