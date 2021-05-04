TravelCenters (TA) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released yesterday, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on TravelCenters (TA), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TravelCenters is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.50, which is a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.99 and a one-year low of $8.15. Currently, TravelCenters has an average volume of 149K.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities. The firm operates travel centers under TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brand names. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.