Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Travel + Leisure Co (TNL), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Travel + Leisure Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Travel + Leisure Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $614 million and net profit of $40 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.11 billion and had a net profit of $135 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. provides vacation property ownership, exchange and rental services. The company segments include Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange (formerly, Exchange & Rentals). The Vacation Ownership segment includes vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provide consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provide property management services at resorts. The Vacation Exchange segment includes Fee-for-Service business that provides stable revenue streams and produces strong cash flow. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.