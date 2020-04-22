TransUnion (TRU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Barclays gave TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransUnion is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.50, a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $101.17 and a one-year low of $52.50. Currently, TransUnion has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRU in relation to earlier this year.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The International segment provides credit reports, analytics and decision making services and other value-added risk management services. The Consumer Interactive segment offers solutions that help consumers manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. The Corporate segment provides support services to each segment, holds investments and conducts enterprise functions. The company was founded on February 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.