TransUnion (TRU) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Kyle Peterson maintained a Hold rating on TransUnion (TRU) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #3985 out of 7311 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransUnion with a $112.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TransUnion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $696 million and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $689 million and had a net profit of $91.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The International segment provides credit reports, analytics and decision making services and other value-added risk management services. The Consumer Interactive segment offers solutions that help consumers manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. The Corporate segment provides support services to each segment, holds investments and conducts enterprise functions. The company was founded on February 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.