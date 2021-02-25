TransUnion (TRU) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released yesterday, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion (TRU), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.78.

Meuler has an average return of 26.2% when recommending TransUnion.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is ranked #1044 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransUnion with a $111.50 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.80 and a one-year low of $52.50. Currently, TransUnion has an average volume of 1.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRU in relation to earlier this year.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The International segment provides credit reports, analytics and decision making services and other value-added risk management services. The Consumer Interactive segment offers solutions that help consumers manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. The Corporate segment provides support services to each segment, holds investments and conducts enterprise functions. The company was founded on February 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.