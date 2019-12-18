TransUnion (TRU) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion (TRU) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.13, close to its 52-week high of $87.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransUnion with a $91.43 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Based on TransUnion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $91.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $46.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRU in relation to earlier this year.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.