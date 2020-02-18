Transocean (RIG) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Transocean (RIG) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34, close to its 52-week low of $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 34.9% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oceaneering International, Baker Hughes Company, and Pacific Drilling SA.

Transocean has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, Transocean has an average volume of 15.34M.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.