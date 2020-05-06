Transocean (RIG) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Transocean (RIG), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Transocean with a $2.33 average price target, representing a 79.2% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.83 and a one-year low of $0.77. Currently, Transocean has an average volume of 32.59M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RIG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.