TransMedics Group (TMDX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $53.00 average price target, implying a 104.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

TransMedics Group’s market cap is currently $702.2M and has a P/E ratio of -24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.