TransMedics Group (TMDX) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 49.8% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $19.50 average price target, implying a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.99 and a one-year low of $10.10. Currently, TransMedics Group has an average volume of 172K.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.