TransMedics Group (TMDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $20.33 average price target.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.06 million and GAAP net loss of $9.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TMDX in relation to earlier this year.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.