TransMedics Group (TMDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a one-year high of $49.50 and a one-year low of $11.51. Currently, TransMedics Group has an average volume of 963.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.