TransMedics Group (TMDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX) yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.89.

TransMedics Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00, which is a 125.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.05 million and GAAP net loss of $7.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.