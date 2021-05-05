TransMedics Group (TMDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransMedics Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.50, a 101.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.63 million and GAAP net loss of $6.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.06 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.