TransMedics Group (TMDX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Brian Anderson- September 29, 2020, 6:15 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $21.00 average price target, representing a 44.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.39 million and GAAP net loss of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.2 million.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

