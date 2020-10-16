Translate Bio (TBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released yesterday, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio (TBIO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 38.7% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Translate Bio with a $27.50 average price target, which is a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Translate Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.32 million and GAAP net loss of $36.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.83 million.

Translate Bio, Inc. engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidates include MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T. Lee in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.