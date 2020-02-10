Transglobe Energy (TGA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy (TGA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is ranked #565 out of 5881 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transglobe Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.01.

The company has a one-year high of $2.20 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Transglobe Energy has an average volume of 152.1K.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate.