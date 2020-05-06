Transdigm Group (TDG) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group (TDG), with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $324.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transdigm Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $366.67, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Transdigm Group’s market cap is currently $17.43B and has a P/E ratio of 27.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TDG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Robert Small, a Director at TDG bought 5,500 shares for a total of $311,905.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that predominately provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power, and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that primarily develop, produce, and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.