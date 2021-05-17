Transcat (TRNS) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Transcat (TRNS) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Transcat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.67.

Transcat’s market cap is currently $360.4M and has a P/E ratio of 51.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Transcat, Inc. engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.