TransAlta (TAC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Maurice Choy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.51.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $8.01 average price target.

Based on TransAlta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $609 million and net profit of $76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $622 million and had a GAAP net loss of $102 million.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. TransAlta was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.