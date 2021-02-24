Trane Technologies (TT) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 22, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies (TT), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $153.20, close to its 52-week high of $156.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trane Technologies with a $158.36 average price target, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $156.27 and a one-year low of $70.00. Currently, Trane Technologies has an average volume of 1.26M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.

Read More on TT: