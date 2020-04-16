Trane Technologies (TT) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies (TT) yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Trane Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.64, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $146.86 and a one-year low of $70.00. Currently, Trane Technologies has an average volume of 2.04M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.