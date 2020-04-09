Trane Technologies (TT) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies (TT), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.23, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Trane Technologies’ market cap is currently $20.95B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.74.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.