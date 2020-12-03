Trane Technologies (TT) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on October 28, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. assigned a Hold rating to Trane Technologies (TT), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.81, close to its 52-week high of $153.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Trane Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.00, which is a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $153.72 and a one-year low of $70.00. Currently, Trane Technologies has an average volume of 1.17M.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that currently operates two segments. The $12.3 billion climate segment manufactures and services HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $3.3 billion industrial segment sells Ingersoll Rand-branded compression systems and power tools, ARO-branded fluid management equipment, and Club Car-branded utility vehicles. Ingersoll Rand announced it will spin off and merge its industrial segment with Gardner Denver in 2020 and operate as a pure-play HVAC and refrigeration business thereafter. The Irish-domiciled company generates approximately two thirds of its sales in the United States.