Trainline (TNLIF) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Ross maintained a Hold rating on Trainline (TNLIF) yesterday and set a price target of £3.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #1937 out of 6151 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trainline with a $4.97 average price target.

Trainline PLC is an independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travellers worldwide, enabling them to seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place via its website and mobile app. The company is a one-stop shop for rail and coach travel bringing together millions of routes, fares and journey times from 220 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries.