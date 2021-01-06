Tradeweb Markets (TW) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.42, close to its 52-week high of $69.06.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 74.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Tradeweb Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.50.

Tradeweb Markets’ market cap is currently $14.22B and has a P/E ratio of 70.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -966.89.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company was founded by Lee Olesky in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.