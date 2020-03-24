Tradeweb Markets (TW) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Tradeweb Markets (TW) yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tradeweb Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.63, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.35 and a one-year low of $27.00. Currently, Tradeweb Markets has an average volume of 828.1K.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company was founded by Lee Olesky in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.