Tradeweb Markets (TW) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Hold rating to Tradeweb Markets (TW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.78, close to its 52-week high of $81.36.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Tradeweb Markets has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.29, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $81.36 and a one-year low of $50.18. Currently, Tradeweb Markets has an average volume of 835.4K.

Tradeweb Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets, and equities asset classes. It also provides related pre-trade pricing and post-trade processing services. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale, and retail client sectors, including global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company was founded by Lee Olesky in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.