Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk (TTD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $540.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $931.91.

The company has a one-year high of $972.80 and a one-year low of $269.00. Currently, Trade Desk has an average volume of 825.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.