Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.64, a -21.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $14.85B and has a P/E ratio of 138.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

