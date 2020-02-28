Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk (TTD) yesterday and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $250.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $284.17, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $11.29B and has a P/E ratio of 122.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. Its products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.