Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk (TTD) yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $283.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.00, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Based on Trade Desk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $39.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. Its products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.