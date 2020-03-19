Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk (TTD) today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.39, close to its 52-week low of $139.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.67, representing a 76.2% upside. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

Trade Desk’s market cap is currently $6.58B and has a P/E ratio of 63.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

