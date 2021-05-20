Trade Desk (TTD) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk (TTD) today and set a price target of $1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $509.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $751.50, which is a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $972.80 and a one-year low of $269.00. Currently, Trade Desk has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.