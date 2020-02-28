Trade Desk (TTD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and RBC Capital gave Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Pivotal Research. Analyst Michael Levine CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Trade Desk today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $250.01.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 42.9% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinterest, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $280.83 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Based on Trade Desk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $50.95 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $39.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. Its products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.