Trade Desk (TTD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and SunTrust Robinson gave Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $194.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trade Desk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $276.67, representing a 44.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trade Desk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $216 million and net profit of $50.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $39.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

Read More on TTD: